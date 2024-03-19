Genoa – The journalists of the 19th century, who in recent days have proclaimed one state of agitation and they entrusted the Cdr with a package of five days of strikethey again forcefully ask the Gedi group to act clarity on the transfer items having also seen the latest press rumors relating to a possible sale of the Decimonono and continue to demand a precise investment plan on the newspaper which, in paper and digital form, has represented the voice of Genoa and Liguria for almost 140 years of history.

Despite the requests made by the union representation, in fact, the Company has not clarified the rumors of a possible sale and an investment plan for Il Secolo XIX has not yet been presented to the Editorial Committee.

The journalists, who have received support and closeness from the Management with whom there is constant dialogue and discussion, will implement all the necessary actions to the safeguarding and protection of its newspaper which they proudly represent.