The Meter of Mexico City issues every day up to five supporting documents for users suffering from service delays.

The document is called Operation Service Report and it is a certificate for travelers to present at their work or school, in case they have arrived late.

The voucher is granted when the delay in the service of the Collective Transport System (STC) due to a short circuit, flat tire, door opening problems, damage to the convoy engine or the presence of animals on the road, indicates the User Service Management.

Users can carry out the procedure by WhatsApp, telephone or email, and must present the time and date of the service that presented the delay, as well as photographic evidence of the affectation.

So far this year, the STC has reported that it has had to remove more than a thousand objects from the roads.