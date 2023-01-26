The mayor of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office of the Mexico City, Santiago Taboadaexpressed that the Collective Transportation System (STC) Subway of the capital of the countryis in a serious crisis of abandonment Y maintenance.

Said information by the member of the National Action Party (BREAD), was given through his official social networks, in a video, where he criticized the current administration of the Government of the capital, as well as the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Taboada indicated that this lack of maintenance Y abandonment crisis in it public transport has caused the death of 29 people on the current administration.

He added that 4 million users, a number that he said are the people who use the capital’s Metro, are affected daily and “it seems normal that there are failures”, said.

assured that “The users themselves tell us, may luck be on our side” about the different events that have happened, such as: fire, flood, short circuit and a train crash.

blamed the Government of Mexico CityAs the solely responsible for the fatalities in the capital’s Metro, to which he pointed out, it is a “criminal negligence”he expressed.

The Mayor of Benito Juarez He said that of the six worst tragedies that have occurred in the Mexico City Subwayfour of them happened during this managementof the Head of Government, mentioned.

He pointed out that the negligence of sheinbaum took the life of 29 people. He added that the subway breaks down in the ‘noses’ of the National Guardhence referredIt is not a matter of unsafety.

The baker stated that it is a “chinese tale”which the President of the Republic said, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorto divert attention.

He pointed out that the local government took money from Mexico City Subwayfor the J campaignefa of government and that sheinbaum “is no longer ruling” and goes on campaign throughout the country, declared.

Comprehensive Plan for the CDMX Metro

Santiago Taboada He announced that he will soon announce a comprehensive plan for the Subway of the Mexico Citywhich was built with specialists to publicize as the public transport can operate safely, efficiently and without delays, said.