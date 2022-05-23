The head of the Government of Mexico City, claudia sheinbaumaffirmed that the Collective Transport System (STC) Meter of the capital of the country have Enough resourcesthis when questioned by the faults who presented the Line A during the weekend.

The statements of the local representative occurred this Monday at a press conference, since the failures of the Linewhich, runs from Pantitlan to La Pazand that had different complications in the past Saturday and Sunday.

Given this, Sheinbaum He specified that this year there is a very important investment in the Line Awhich connects to Mexico state with the capital of the country.

He pointed out that the “purple” Line runs on the Ignacio Zaragoza Roadin it east of the capital and it has different problems of differential subsidence, product of the historical overexploitation in the east of the city, said.

He added that this 2022, with the federal government one is being given special investment in order to improve the pathways Line Ain addition to the purchase of trains emphasized.

The capital president pointed out that there is permanent maintenance being done, but new trains are already required and a track correction.

Investment

Sheinbaum stated that this year is federal resource by the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorto be able to carry out this imajor investment to Line A of the Meterwhich is 5 billion pesos, he mentioned.

You can read:

If there is respect and participation in state elections there will be 6 of 6 of Morena: Sheinbaum

For the second consecutive day, Line A of the CDMX Metro fails for four hours

Sheinbaum reiterates that Mexico is ready to have a female president

He added that the resource and the bidding of trains “is yet to come”, without mentioning the number of convoy that will have happiness Line of public transport. He emphasized that they will be within a year or a little more.