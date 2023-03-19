Coming from all the states of the Republic, around 500,000 attendees were counted at the call launched by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to commemorate in the Zócalo of Mexico City the Petroleum Expropriation.

This was reported by the Secretary of Security of Mexico City, in its report after the rally for the 85th anniversary of the nationalization of oil by former President Lázaro Cárdenas del Río.

The huge contingents, with t-shirts, caps, large blankets and unified flags, outshined the faithful supporters of the President who came on their own, with family or groups of friends, from metropolitan mayors and from different parts of the country.

“The President did not lack party and people,” harangued the leader of Morena, Mario Delgadowho denied that a quota had been imposed on the states, despite the fact that local leaders affirmed that they should carry between 2,000 and 100,000 people and the transportation would be paid for by the national leadership and local governments.

How much did the National Executive Committee spend on buses? The leader was questioned.

“Well, uh, this is the answer to REFORMA,” he said ironically while showing the shirt of an older adult with the legend “We are all Juan Pueblo.”

“Ask people, it organized itself. There are no hauled here,” he insisted.

The statements contradicted reality. On Avenida Juárez, the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE), affirmed that they brought 100,000 people to the President, some teachers assured that it is an obligation to attend the concentrations that he requests, even if they do not like it.

“It’s an obligation, it’s not whether you want to come or not, it’s a commitment as a union member,” said one of the teachers from section 15, from Pachuca, Hidalgo.

In the streets surrounding the Monument to the Revolution, dozens of buses from Chiapas lowered sympathizers, who assured that they were brought by the party in the entity.

The Governor of Sinaloa, rockHe stated that a group of close to 2,000 people arrived from his state, but his government did not cooperate in the transfer.

“No, no, (it was the Government), the party was organized for that,” he assured.

Next to him was his counterpart from Michoacán, Alfredo Ramirez, who gave the exact figure of the morenistas who arrived from his state: 20 thousand. However, he denied that the government brought them, and when asked if it had been the party, he smiled and walked away.

With the argument that it was a government event, not a party one, although the banners with the slogan of Morena predominated, some officials did not hide where they came from.

With information from Reform.