The CDM approves the anti-Covid decree: what changes from December 27th | Rules

This afternoon, Thursday 23 December, the Council of Ministers approved the “On holidays”, which will come into effect on December 27: this is what changes and what are the rules imposed by the government to counter the increase in infections, also caused by the explosion of the Omicron variant, which, according to the latest studies, would already represent 30% of the new cases registered in Italy in recent weeks .

n press conference of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, of the coordinator of the Cts Franco Locatelli and the spokesperson of the CTS Silvio Brusaferro will illustrate the contents of the text. For now, the extension to other categories of workers of the vaccination obligation has been postponed.

Reduced validity of the Green Pass

As already announced in recent days, the validity of the Green Pass, initially set at 12 and subsequently shortened to 9 months, it was further reduced to 6 months: the rule will come into force from February 1, 2022. The validity of the green certification for minors remains 9 months since the booster has not yet been authorized for them.

Four month booster

The interval between the second and third dose was also shortened. Initially set at 6, then shortened to 5, with the new anti-Covid regulations imposed today by the government, the third dose can be administered to four months from the second. This will allow over 7 million citizens, who received the second dose between July and August, to be immediately entitled to the recall.

Buffer for vaccinated people with 2 doses for RSA and discos

To enter the Rsa and in discos even those vaccinated with first and second dose they will have to exhibit a negative swab (unsanitary or molecular). Those who have received the third dose, on the other hand, will only have to show the Green Pass, as has been the case until now.

Masks outdoors and the obligation of Ffp2 indoors

Back toobligation to wear masks outdoors also in the white zone, a rule already anticipated by some Regions such as Lazio, whose ordinance comes into force today. Indoors and for sporting events, however, in places such as theaters, cinemas, public transport (trains, airplanes, ferries but also buses, trams and metro and all local public transport) it is mandatory to use the mask Ffp2, considered safer than surgery.

Super Green Pass extended also for counter catering

The Super Green Pass (the green certification reserved only for vaccinated or cured) up to January 31, 2022 will also be extended for the indoor catering at the counter. Those who have only the negative buffer, therefore, will no longer be able to consume at the bar counter, but only among the outdoor tables. The reinforced Green Pass (i.e. the one obtained after the second dose or after healing from Covid-19) will also be compulsory to also access museums, bingo halls, gyms and swimming pools, spas and wellness centers (except for essential levels of assistance and rehabilitative or therapeutic activities), theme and amusement parks, cultural centers, indoor social and recreational centers (excluding educational centers for children), game rooms, betting rooms , bingo halls and casinos.

Food and drink prohibited in cinemas and sports halls

The consumption of food and drinks indoors is prohibited in cinemas, theaters and for sporting events.

Stop to outdoor parties

Until the January 31, 2022 are prohibited parties and outdoor events involving gatherings.

