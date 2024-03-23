Henri Bontenbal's new impetus seems to appeal to voters, but the CDA leader must now prevent former administrators from joining a right-wing cabinet. At the conference, CDA members swear: I will remain loyal to the party. But what if that bell actually comes? “There are always people who say yes,” former ministers report.
Niels Klaassen
Latest update:
15:42
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#CDA #conference #sounds #strict #joins #cabinet #PVV #hand #membership
Leave a Reply