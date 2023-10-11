













The CCXP – Comic Culture Experience – announces its arrival in Mexico and this is what you should know | TierraGamer









If you want to attend Comic Culture Experience in Mexico you must take into account different dates. Pre-sale tickets are released on December 11, early bird tickets are released on December 14, regular sales will begin on January 14, and finally on April 1 you will have one last opportunity to buy tickets.

‘Mexico is a country with a large community of pop culture fans, and we are eager to offer them a world-class experience‘. Assured Fábio Reis, CFO of Omelette, the organizers of the event. They, together with OCESA, will be in charge of letting us experience this festival.

Source: CCXP

Comic Culture Experience in Mexico will feature a wide range of activities and attractions throughout its three-day duration. Attendees will be able to meet stars of film, television, video games and comics. As well as witness panels and discussions with dozens of content creators. As well as exploring a wide variety of unique exhibits and experiences. Even participate in competitions. They want to go?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)