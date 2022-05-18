THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:22



The Workers’ Commissions union (CC OO) yesterday denounced a new episode of leaks and leaks from the wastewater downpipes in the facilities of the Social Court 2 of Cartagena. For several years, this body has occupied the ground floor of a building located on Carlos III street, rented by the Administration of Justice due to the lack of space in the palace on Ángel Bruna street.

On this occasion these leaks have caused that since Monday of last week the toilet used by the court staff is disabled, which is flooded. Officials are forced to use the public services of the premises, to the detriment of their use by the public.

“This situation has gone on for more than a week without a solution from the Administration and, according to the staff themselves, on May 10 they found that the automatic electrical installation of the premises had jumped as a result of the leaks, which could entail a clear situation of risk for the safety of people when the water comes into contact with the equipment and electrical installations,” CC OO denounced in a statement, in which it recalled that “this is not just another episode.” The union called for measures to end the precariousness suffered by this judicial body.