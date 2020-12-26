At the request of the government, the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation issued a ruling regarding disputes between the Russian authorities and foreign investors, the document is posted on official website…

As the lawyers explained, such disagreements are resolved in international arbitration strictly after the ratification of the international agreement of Russia and the adoption of the corresponding federal law.

The Constitutional Court thus clarified the ruling it issued in 2012 in the framework of the case of Igor Ushakov from Chita. It is known that the man imported goods from China into the Russian Federation eight years ago and paid the duty. Subsequently, it turned out that this amount should have been higher under the temporary agreement on the Customs Union.

The Russian then pointed to the possibility of temporary application in the country of international treaties that had not entered into force without their publication, but the court ruled that such documents should be officially published even before their application. Now his case is subject to review.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers considered that such an interpretation of the norm could be unreasonably interpreted by foreign investors and decided in this regard to apply for an explanation to the Constitutional Court.

