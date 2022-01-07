Did you know that you can look up the success rate of every driving school? Just for fun, take a look at the driving school finder and you will see that in some towns things are rather sad. We searched in Rotterdam and there some driving schools have a success rate of only 25 percent. There are even a number of smaller driving schools where no one has ever passed. To boost the success rate, the CBR wants to introduce a new measure. Before a student is allowed to drive, he or she must first be tested at another driving school.

CBR director Alexander Pechtold tells The Telegraph about the plan to require approval from two driving schools before students are allowed to drive. “So you take a lesson at driving school A and if your instructor thinks you are ready to drive, you take a lesson at driving school B, who also have to agree that you are suitable to sit for an exam,” explains Pechtold out. ‘If you have two signatures on the application, a date can be set.’

Consent of 2 driving schools for driving test: this is why

Not only must the success rate increase and driving skills must increase, the waiting lists must also be shorter. At the moment, about 3,000 driving tests are aborted every year because the students are driving dangerously. Cheap teaching packages are one of the causes of the low level. In such a case, a student takes a package of ten lessons plus an exam. But if the driving skills are not sufficient after the lessons, the student apparently often tries to take the exam.

A pilot is currently underway with the plan.