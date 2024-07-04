According to the criteria of

The resident of Ave Maria, Florida, pleaded guilty to robbing passengers “during the exercise of his official duties,” announced the Office of the Attorney for the Middle District of Florida in a press release.

It should be noted that the passengers who were robbed They will get their money backsince by pleading guilty, the officer committed to fully compensate the people he robbed. He also immediately resigned from his position at CBP and is now will have to wait for the date on which his sentence is handed down.

The officer resigned from his post immediately. Photo:CBP Share

How the CBP agent who was stealing in Florida was caught

The traveler who alerted the officer to what he was doing was a passenger who arrived from the Bahamas, reporting that US$2,200 had been stolen from him in May 2023. In a review of the security cameras, the officer is seen counting the money the man gave him for a routine check at the airport and hiding it under some forms.

However, he never returned the money to the passenger and the cameras show it how she keeps the cash after the man leftThe agent “did not present any report or documentation that could justify the seizure of the cash,” leaving him exposed, without work and probably in jail.