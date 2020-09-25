Advocate Vikas Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, has said that the family has been realizing for some days that this investigation is being taken in this direction somewhere. Where all things are not clear. Long ago a doctor from AIIMS who is also in the investigation team. He was sent photographs of Sushant, drawn by Sushant’s sister Neetu. Seeing those photos, he said that this is 200 percent death due to strangulation and not suicide. In such cases most of the CBI gives press statement. Till date, not a single press statement has come from the CBI. This itself is a serious matter. On this day, what they have found, what they have not found, at least at least disclose it.