“When the boat was rescued this Saturday, it was discovered that the lifeless body of a child of about 12 years old was on board,” read in EL PAÍS about the arrival of a canoe to Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Behind the death of that child, the arrival of thousands of people to European shores, lies a problem that pushes thousands of people in sub-Saharan Africa to undertake a desperate journey in search of a better future.

The record arrival of migrants to the Canary Islands this autumn is a warning sign of the chronic lack of investment and opportunities for young people in sub-Saharan Africa, especially in rural areas, and as the effects of the climate crisis intensify. The situation is worsening due to growing political instability, and increasing hunger, poverty and armed conflict. All these factors are the breeding ground for despair and false hopes.

What usually worries us in Europe about the arrival of the cayucos – the titanic efforts to save lives, the logistics of hosting, how to accompany and protect minors, the return or acceptance, etc. – is just the tip of the iceberg of a problem of enormous dimensions. With the right investments, we can stop it; Without determined political will, we will let it continue to worsen exponentially.

It is natural for our society to worry and ask what it can do about this problem. However, the solution is not found in the ports of arrival, but in the villages, towns and cities of origin, where the migrants who arrive on our shores come from. And the solution is an opportunity from which we all win.

If in Europe, with an aging population, we face a demographic transition that will test our welfare system, sub-Saharan Africa has the challenge of absorbing into its labor market, and providing decent opportunities, the fastest growing population in the world. world, with an average age of 18.3 years.

Agriculture and its value chain—what we know as food systems, which range from agricultural production to consumption—offer opportunities as enormous as they are necessary to deal with the so-called youthquake African, the earthquake of youth. It is estimated that agribusiness in Africa will reach $1 trillion by 2030. But the Covid-19 pandemic and the food crisis, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, have revealed the fragility of these systems, their concentration and dependence on a few producing countries, and the need to reinforce food sovereignty; to produce more and more efficiently locally, native crops, and promote their consumption.

In sub-Saharan Africa, investments in agriculture are up to 11 times more effective in reducing extreme poverty than investments in any other sector. They employ unskilled workers and generate income that impacts economies, rural communities, and, in turn, contributes to peace and security.

Small farmers, who produce up to 70% of the food consumed in their countries, are those who suffer the most from the consequences of extreme phenomena such as drought or floods. Paradoxically, they are the first to suffer hunger and misery. And violence, such as in conflicts between farmers and shepherds over increasingly scarce natural resources.

The global food crisis has particularly affected the Sahel, one of the areas of the planet most vulnerable to climate change. If these countries are not able to adapt to the new climate reality, their young people will continue to flee.

For countries like Somalia, with millions of climate displaced people, extreme adaptive measures are already being proposed, such as giving up certain territories because they are considered uninhabitable for humans. But before we reach those extremes, we still have the opportunity to adapt.

We know what the solutions are (early warning systems, resilient infrastructure or drought-tolerant seed varieties), and we have proven that they work, that they increase the income of small farmers, that they prepare communities to face extreme weather events. ; and that young people and women find opportunities thanks to them. We just have to take them to a (much) larger scale. And direct them correctly: small farmers in developing countries do not receive even 1% of the scarce climate finance.

Investments in adaptation to climate change are smart and efficient investments: for every euro we invest in building resilience, with a medium and long-term approach, we save up to 10 euros in humanitarian and emergency aid.

The role of the private sector

The private sector in rich countries can and should also play an important role. We see increasing appetite for sustainable development bonds issued in the capital markets over the past two years. These bonds are an opportunity to make sustainable investments in a fairer and better world; with the guarantee of knowing that they reach those who need it most.

We have the recipe. Now, rich countries have to fulfill their commitment to dedicate 100 billion dollars annually (about 91.4 billion euros) of climate financing. It is not necessary—and we cannot—wait for another COP to take a step forward in the matter, through subsidies and concessional loans that international financial institutions can grant. Adaptation is as urgent as mitigation to save lives and ensure a liveable future for all.

It is time for us to finally listen to “the cries and voices of despair” that reach the shores of Europe, and offer brotherhood and humanity. So that children grow up with the hope of developing their communities, and so that parents have the pride of being able to offer them a better future. It is urgent and important.

Alvaro Lario He is president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, a specialized agency of the UN and international financial institution that deals with rural development.

You can follow Future Planet in x, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.