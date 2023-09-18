The Special Cavalry Unit of the Local Police of Murcia began its control routes through the districts of the municipality last weekend. On the occasion of the patron saint festivities of Torreagüera, yesterday the agents accompanied dozens of citizens who participated in a cycle tour along the greenway that connects the districts of Torreagüera, Los Ramos, Zeneta, Beniaján and Los Dolores.

During their tour, in addition to escorting pedestrians, the agents checked the state of street furniture in an area where the passage of motor vehicles is restricted. This is the first of eight routes designed to reinforce security in the municipalities of the municipality, towns where 80% of the municipality’s citizens live.

“Soon, tours along the banks of the Segura River will also be launched,” said the mayor of Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona. Likewise, the unit will participate in special devices, protocol acts of the municipal corporation, parades, processions and parades.

The new unit will have important work both in the city and in the districts and will maintain close and constant collaboration with citizens. They will participate in exhibitions and activities that take place in schools and institutes, as well as in senior centers and associations that request it from the body.