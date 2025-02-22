The Cleveland Cavaliers, with a resounding 142-105 victory against the New York Knicks, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who overwhelmed the Utah Jazz at home, gave a new test of force this Friday and confirmed as intractable leaders respectively in the This and in the west of the NBA.

The Cavaliers chained their sixth consecutive victory and the tenth in their last eleven games. They gave the Knicks option in a clash between two franchises determined to end the dominance of the Boston Celtics in the east.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland’s victory with 27 points. His team was above 60% in field shots and connected 51.4% of his triples (19 of 37).

The Cavaliers send in the East with a balance of 46-10, while the Knicks, in which Jalen Brunson put 26 points, are third (37-19).

Jazz, 107 – Thunder, 130

The Thunder returned to compete for the first time after the break of the All-Star and won without disheveled in the field of modest Utah Jazz with 21 points of Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

OKC leads the west with a 45-10 balance. Potentially, they can match the best brand of the League, which the Cavaliers hold. Chet Holmgren contributed 20 points in the victory of the Thunder.

Rockets, 121 – Wolves, 115

Jalen Green sealed 35 points and gave the Rockets a suffered victory against the Wolves, in which Anthony Edwards won 37 points (25 in the first half) without prize.

The defense of the Rockets closed in the fourth period and only granted 22 points to Minnesota. The Texans won three of their last four games after a streak of six losses in a row. Rockets have a 35-21 balance, while the Wolves, 31-26.

Kings, 106 – Warriors, 132

The Warriors strolled at the Californian crossing against the Kings with four players above twenty points. Buddy Hield and Moses Moody put 22 points, Brandin Podziemski contributed 21 and Steph Curry achieved 20, while Jimmy Butler got 17.

The Warriors connected 20 triples by the eleven of the Kings, in which DeMar Derozan shone with 34 points and ten fourteen in field shots.

Magic, 104 – Grizzlies, 105

The Grizzlies left behind a streak of two consecutive losses with a large traced 19 points in the field of the Orlando Magic. Florida’s team had 19 points ahead in the third quarter.

Ja Morant guided the Grizzlies with 23 points and the Spanish Santi Aldama touched the double leaving the bench with nine points, eleven rebounds, four of them offensive, and four assists.

Wizards, 101 – Bucks, 104

The Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo signed 18 points, six rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes on the track and directed the victory, with comeback included, of the Bucks in the field of the East Colistas, the Wizards.

The game marked the return to Washington by Kyle Kuzma and the debut of Khris Middleton with the Wizards, precisely in front of the Bucks, with whom he was NBA champion in 2021. Middleton put twelve points in 24 minutes, while Kuzma wore 19 Points in front of the Wizards.

Spurs, 110 – Pistons, 125

In their second game at the Moody Center in Austin (Texas), the Spurs fell against some pistons promoted by 25 points and twelve assists of Cunningham and for 21 points and fifteen rebounds of the pivot jalen duran.

The Spurs played their second encounter without the French Victor Wembanyama, who will miss the remainder of the season due to a deep vein thrombosis in the right shoulder. The Texans were not enough with the 28 points of Keldon Johnson or the 27 of De’aaron Fox.

Mavericks, 111 – Pelicans, 103

Despite the long series of casualties, headed by Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford, the Mavericks continue to wear a good winning rhythm and sealed against the Pelicans their third triumph followed.

Kyrie Irving led the Texans with 35 points and PJ Washington contributed 24 points for Dallas, eighth in the west (31-26). The best of the Pelicans, Colistas at the same conference, was Zion Williamson with 29 points.