Wolff, of course, went a little overboard when he started to announce that Hamilton had the fastest car on the field and might have competed for the win had it not been for the collision with Kevin Magnussen at the start of the race. Mercedes is really not that far yet, but the question is how far away that moment is. ,,For me, it feels that the phase of just solving problems is now over and that we can now also quietly bring extra power into the car”, said Russell hopefully after his moment on the podium, where he also played. already stood in Melbourne. ,,But this one feels much more deserved. I feel that we are making progress, that a page has been turned, that the gap is at least half closed. Of course, we are six races behind the competition, but we also have enough to make up for that gap.”