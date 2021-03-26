The Egyptian Railways Authority revealed the causes of the collision of two trains in Sohag, Upper Egypt, which killed 32 people, in addition to dozens of injured.

The authority stated, in a statement, that the reason for the accident was due to unidentified persons pulling the emergency brakes for some cars of one of the two trains, which resulted in it being stopped and the other train colliding with it from the back.

The statement stated that “the danger winding (emergency brakes) was opened by unknown persons to some cars of the distinctive No. 157 train heading from Luxor to Alexandria between Maragha and Tahta stations. Accordingly, the train stopped. ”

The statement added, “Meanwhile, at 11:42 am (Cairo time), the 2011 air-conditioned Aswan-Cairo train collided with the last car with a 157 train, which led to the overturning of 2 wagons of the stopped train and the overturn of the 2011 train tractor and the power wagon, which led To the occurrence of a number of injuries and deaths ».

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Population announced that “32 died”, and 91 others were injured in the collision in the Tahta district, in Sohag Governorate, which is about 450 km south of the capital, Cairo.