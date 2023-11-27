The team he leads Lucas Gonzalez, with a great campaign in the round-robin phase, was left without options in Group B of the League, after accumulating its third loss in a row in the home run by falling against Medellín, Millonarios and Nacional. What happened?

An unbalanced team

Atlético Nacional defeated América de Cali 1-0 in a game valid for the third round of the home runs.

One of the great sins of Lucas’ America is that it has been a team without balance, which attacks a lot and defends very poorly. That factor took its toll on him, because in his eagerness to practice his offensive game, he neglected his posterior zone, with group and individual failures: they have scored 24 goals in the championship and there are already 5 in group B.

He forgot to score goals

Atlético Nacional defeated América de Cali 1-0 in a game valid for the third round of the home runs. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

America was forceful in attack in the round-robin phase, but at this stage they melted down and were left without a goal. In the first phase he scored 35 goals, being together with Águilas the highest scorer, which contrasts with his present, when he has two goals in his three group games. It was also difficult for him to lose Andrés Sarmiento due to injury in this phase.

Bad streak and lost at home

See also Lucas González is the new coach of América de Cali: details of the official announcement

America has now gone five consecutive games without victory (4 losses and a draw) and lost strength at home. In the last 4 games, Bucaramanga (date 20) and Medellín beat Pascual. The worst thing is that he also collapsed as a visitor: the bad streak hit him right at the end of the championship.

