Aaron Carter had taken opioids and laughing gas, before losing consciousness and drowning in the bathtub: autopsy results

On November 5, the world of American music learned with great sadness the news of the death of Aaron Carter, singer, actor and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter. Today, after more than 5 months, the results of the autopsy were announced and the causes of the 34-year-old’s death were ascertained.

A piece of news that had shaken all pop music fans in the United States and abroad, is that of last November 5th.

Aaron Carter, singerbut also actor of numerous successful TV series, had been found lifeless in his home in Los Angeles.

It was hers who found him drowned in the bathtub housekeeperwho immediately alerted the authorities.

Beyond a few hypotheses, the facts had not yet been ascertained real causes which led to the death of the 34-year-old. Doubts clarified today, more than 5 months later, thanks to the results of the autopsy.

How Aaron Carter died

Already in the days following the death of Aaron Carter, rumors had spread about the discovery, in the singer’s house, of some bottles of potent psychiatric drugs e canisters of laughing gas.

The autopsy showed that in Aaron’s blood there were traces of Alprazolam, a powerful drug that contains opioids and which in most cases is sold as Xanaxand those of compressed gas difluorethane.

The latter is a gas contained in aerosol cleaner cans, which is unfortunately used to stun through inhalation.

So it would be the intake of these substances at the basis of the artist’s death.

However, the track of the voluntary gesture is excluded. The most accredited one is in fact that of a accidental deathwith the singer losing consciousness and drowning in the bathtub water.

The singer’s family members said that, just that day, Aaron was supposed to meet a consultant of a rehabilitation center. The latter was supposed to help him embark on a path to get out of drug addiction, a problem that had been afflicting him for several years.

Unfortunately, the meeting with that man never took place and, as his brother Nick Carter had written on social media in the days following Aaron’s death, in the end the mental problems and the drugs they got the better of the pop star and took him away at just 34 years old.