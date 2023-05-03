The causes of the death of Luigi Borghese, Barbara Bouchet’s husband: illness

What were the causes of the death of Luigi Borghese, the husband of Barbara Bouchet guest on Today is another day? Luigi Borghese died in February 2016 at the age of 80, due to a long illness. The news of his death was given on his social networks by his son Alessandro, with a group photo together with him and his brother Massimiliano.

In 1974 Borghese married Barbara Bouchet. The couple had two sons: Massimiliano and Alessandro. The latter is the famous Italian chef who has brought his passion for cooking and catering to the small screen by launching the 4 restaurant format. Luigi and Barbara separated in 2006. Even after the end of their relationship, the two continued to respect each other and worked hard to remain united for the good of the family. “Nothing dramatic happened between my husband and I, but today we realized that we had exhausted our experience of life together. But I respect him and will continue to love him,” the actress said.

Luigi Borghese was the husband of Barbara Bouchet, who this afternoon will be a guest of Serena Bortone on Today is another day, on Rai 1. Born in Naples on 7 March 1936, Luigi Borghese started working at a very young age: first door seller a porta, then auctioneer and finally entrepreneur. At the turn of the 70s and 80s, he produced some films, including “Spaghetti at midnight” of 1981, starring Lino Banfi and Barbara Bouchet. In 1974 Borghese married Barbara Bouchet, with whom he had two sons: Alessandro, born in 1976, and Massimiliano, born in 1989.

The entrepreneur and the actress remained together until 2006, but Bouchet remained at her ex-husband’s side until the end: “I stayed close to him until the end, I treated him in all his various diseases, unfortunately . We separated, we no longer lived together but I stayed close to him. I don’t think there will ever be a love like that,” she told Today Is Another Day. In a recent interview on Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni, Bouchet recalled her ex-husband: “Luigi was an actor .. I told him that if he wanted to be with me he had to forget about jealousy. And he did it ”.