Although the results of the autopsy have not yet arrived, Drena De Niro is certain what caused the death of her son Leandro

Although not yet from official sources, the causes of death seem clear Leander De Niro, the nephew of Robert De Niro, star of world cinema. Her mother Drena has in fact left a comment below her on a post on her social networks, in which she accuses someone who apparently sold him Fentanyl, a powerful analgesic that contains opiates.

The family of Robert De Niro, a living legend of world cinema, has suffered in recent days a sudden and very serious mourning. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the Grandchild of the interpreter, was in fact found lifeless. He was only 19 years old and the pain of his disappearance shocked everyone.

Robert, through his spokesman, made it known that he was upset from pain, he thanked everyone for the support they are giving him and condolences ed he asked for privacy in this difficult moment.

But to suffer most of all is undoubtedly DrainRobert De Niro’s first daughter, born from the actor’s first marriage to Diahnne Abbott.

The woman he can’t rest and on social networks she is pouring out all her tears, for having lost her child.

My beautiful and sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that has been pure and real in my life. I would like to be with you now. I can’t live without you but I will try to carry on and spread the love and light you made me feel so much about being your mom. You were so deeply loved and cherished and I only wish that love had saved you.

How Leandro De Niro died

Authorities took the body of Leandro De Niro and the coroners performed on it i due autopsy.

The results of the latter are not yet known, but his mother Drena, in the comments in one of her posts, explained what the results may have been. causes of his death.

Someone sold him pills containing fentanyl, and they knew full well what they were giving him. Because of these people selling this shit, my son is gone forever.

The Fentanyl in particular it is an analgesic drug containing large quantities of opiates. In the USA it is considered a real plague, which causes thousands of deaths every year and leads people who use it to a strong addiction.