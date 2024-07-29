On July 26, 2023, the entire world mourned the death of Sinéad O’Connor. The Irish singer had become, due to her prodigious voice and groundbreaking image, a symbol of the eighties and nineties. Her sudden death was also surprising due to her young age, since she was only 56 years old. However, the causes of death have taken longer to be known. The police quickly ruled out a crime and months later, in January, it was learned that it had been a natural cause, but it was not until now, a year later, that the reasons have been made public.

One year and one day after his death, on Saturday, July 27, the Irish newspaper The Independent published O’Connor’s death certificate. As revealed, her death was due to lung problems, both current and years-long; asthma and another chronic illness. According to the report, there was “a complication of her chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma, as well as a low-grade lower respiratory tract infection.”

According to the newspaper Daily MailHer first ex-husband, John Reynolds, with whom she was married between 1987 and 1991 and with whom she had her eldest son, Jake, was the one who formally registered her death last Wednesday, which was certified by the competent authorities, specifically by a forensic doctor named Julian Morris.

The artist was given a full farewell with a large funeral procession that accompanied her through the streets of the town of Bray (Ireland), south of Dublin, where she lived for 15 years. Thousands of people sang and threw flowers at the car carrying her coffin. She was finally buried in Deansgrange Cemetery, under a simple tombstone with the inscription (in the Latin alphabet) “God is love”, and another in the Arabic alphabet that reads “Allah is great”.

The singer’s death was followed by another family tragedy: the death of her 17-year-old son Shane just a year and a half earlier in January 2022. The young man suddenly disappeared and was found dead in Bray two days later. She mourned her loss to her followers in a message on Twitter: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided to end his earthly anguish today and is now with God.” O’Connor had four children, each by a father. “One of whom I married. I also married three other men, but none of them is the father of any of my children,” she said in her memoirs, published in mid-2021.

It was with her first husband, the music producer John Reynolds, that she had her son Jake in 1987. She was also married to the journalist Nicolas Sommerland (a relative of Queen Silvia of Sweden), the musician Stephen Cooney and, for just two weeks in 2011, to a therapist named Barry Herridge. In addition to Jake (a chef, now 37 years old) and Connor, she had two more children. The third and only wife is Róisín Waters, born from a relationship with a newspaper columnist. The Irish Times named John Waters. The young woman, 28 years old, is dedicated to baking, and last March He paid tribute to his mother by singing his famous Nothing Compares 2 U at Carnegie Hall. O’Connor’s youngest son, Yeshua Francis Neil, is about to turn 18 and was born to her relationship with Frank Bonadio. In addition, the singer’s firstborn had a son in 2015, making O’Connor a grandmother at 48 years old. Now, her three children are managing her estate.