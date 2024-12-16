



Sevilla is considering whether to issue an official, forceful and direct statement against Real Betisafter the complaint filed by the green and white club for the now famous derby flag (with the Betis shield crossed out) with which the Sevilla youth players who participated in that match posed. three of them, Isaac, Juanlu and Carmona They were sanctioned with one match, after those from Nervión exhausted all possible avenues to prevent said punishment from being carried out. The anger in the Sánchez-Pizjuán is important with their football neighbor, as they understand that the relations were more than fluid between both boards and that this movement by Betis has only tarnished them and even broken the camaraderie achieved after other tense moments ,cHow could the Copa del Rey derby be that was stopped abruptly by the stick that hit Jordán. After a series of statements and moments of tension due to that episode, an apparent normality had returned, now broken, as they feel in Sevilla, by a complaint that they understand was irrelevant.

Because in one’s own derby played at the beginning of October at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, more things happened. Among them, the anger of the president of Betis at the attitude in the authorities’ box of Joaquín Caparrós, who said something as he passed by when leaving the noble area and received a response from Ángel Haro. For this reason, and although Caparrós was a guest and not as a representative of Seville, The president of the Nervionense club telephoned his Betic counterpart to apologize if he had felt offended by that dialectical crossing. José María del Nido Carrasco He tried to calm the tension that always exists in derbies and maintain a line of action that he has always tried to follow since he became president with the city rival. All this seems to have fallen apart. From Sevilla they understand how a trick the complaint by Betis and having made it impossible (this depends on the committees, not the club that is complaining) for three players, homegrown players, to They could not play in the farewell of Jesús Navas.

This sanction was put in the background due to the Sevilla legend’s own farewell. Betis representatives, such as Joaquín or Pellegrini, are invited to the Jesús Navas farewell party at the Sánchez-Pizjuán on December 30. Any off-color statement can change the agendas of the guests themselves. At Sevilla they don’t want to start a war, although they won’t stay silent either. They consider that Betis has crossed a dangerous line with this complaintsince in many derbies situations occur off the pitch or without the ball in play that allude to the other team (depending on the stadium where it is played) and that cannot be judicialize what happens in the stands or in a spontaneous celebration without malice. That’s the one part version. Betis also has its arguments to exercise its right as a complainant. The climate of tension between Seville and Betis is growing. The next step, a statement from Sevilla. From this it will be clear where the relations between the clubs are. At this time, very touched.