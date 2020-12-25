The police told about the causes of an accident with a bus in the Ryazan region, reports RIA News.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the overturned Moscow – Volgograd bus lost control. An inspection is carried out upon the fact of an accident. Traffic police officers and investigators work at the scene of the accident.

Earlier it was reported that four people died in an accident involving a passenger bus near Ryazan. The accident occurred at the 247th km of the P-22 federal highway. A bus traveling from Moscow to Volgograd capsized on its side near the village of Vysokoe. There were 26 people on the bus at the time of the accident.

Fifteen people were injured, among them three children. Three people are in intensive care, including a 10-year-old child in serious condition. The victims have injuries of varying severity.