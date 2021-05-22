Andrey Belevsky, chief pulmonologist of the Moscow Department of Health, listed the main causes of allergies in children. According to him, the disease can be acquired in the first years of life or transmitted hereditarily, according to the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

The specialist noted that we are talking about both seasonal and persistent allergies. If one of the parents suffers from them, then the chance of transmission to the child is 40-50 percent, if both, the probability increases to 70-75 percent.

“Nutrition is extremely important in infancy. A smoking mother, a smoking father who smokes in an apartment is a guarantee that the child will be prone to allergies. Untidiness in nutrition, due to which the baby’s intestines suffer, is also a danger for the development of allergies, “Belevsky warned.

Earlier, allergist-immunologist Dali Macharadze advised allergy sufferers to exclude from the diet some foods that can also provoke a reaction in the body. For example, those who suffer from a reaction to the pollen of certain plants should exclude a number of vegetables, fruits, honey and spices. Medicines can help relieve symptoms, and allergen-specific therapy will give a long-term effect when a substance that causes special sensitivity is injected into a patient in small doses, the specialist concluded.