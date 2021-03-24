The national version of VIP vaccination It was the most resounding, for having led to the departure of Ginés González García as minister, but scandals over the use of doses were repeated in different municipalities and provinces. Catamarca was no exception, to the point that the vaccination of civil servants it was judicialized through a cause that had different advances in recent times.

The first complaint in court was presented by deputy Hugo Ávila, against the Mayor of the Frente de Todos Fiambalá Roxana Paulón and the Provincial Minister of Health, Claudia Palladino. Both, like other district and provincial officials. were vaccinated against Covid-19 without being understood within the priority groups established by the Strategic Vaccination Plan of the national Ministry of Health.

In parallel, another case was opened against the Kirchner governor Raúl Jalil, the aforementioned Paulón and the mayor of Fray Mamerto Esquiú, Guillermo Pereyra. The same was carried out by the local businessman Fernando Rivera and in it the vaccinated leaders are accused of alleged breach of their duties as public officials.

This week it was known that the case will remain in the orbit of federal justice, after the decision of the attorney general before the Court of Appeals of Tucumán, Antonio Gustavo Gómez, to reject the appeal filed by the Catamarca district attorney Santos Reynoso, considering that the case it should not be processed by a federal judge.

In his resolution, Gómez considers that “The federal judge is right when he argues that it is the National State -and not the provinces- that acquires the vaccines from the producing countries and then it distributes them in the different provincial states, who must follow a strategic vaccination plan. “

Reynoso argued that it should be processed under the federal courts because “the planning of the national vaccination plan is a power delegated to each province and they are the ones who must deploy a plan of action, organization and enforceability.”

The opinion of the prosecutor Gómez validated the continuity in the cases related to the Catamarca VIP vaccination of Judge Miguel Ángel Contreras, who had been taking them forward.

“Federal jurisdiction is unequivocal. At the discretion of the undersigned, it is appropriate to desist from the appeal filed, since there are no elements that should be considered as a detriment to the public interest represented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office,” summarizes the opinion.

Look also