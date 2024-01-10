Home page World

A falling tree threw the gondola off the rope. The crash of a ski gondola in the Tyrolean Ötztal with six people injured, some seriously, raises one question above all.

Oetz – One day after a ski gondola crashed in the Ötztal (Austria), the father (49) from Denmark is still fighting for his life. On Tuesday a tree fell on the six-person gondola of the Acherkogelbahn near Oetz. The gondola fell about ten meters. Next to the father of the family sat his brother (46) and his children aged 19 and 20 in the gondola going up the mountain. They were also seriously injured.

Six injured after gondola crash in ski resort in Austria – question arises

A couple from Plötzkau in the Salzlandkreis (Saxony-Anhalt) in the neighboring gondola were slightly injured by the vibrations of the rope. The two were able to drive themselves to the police for questioning yesterday.

A tree had toppled over and fallen onto the rope, catapulting the gondola into the depths. But how can it be that a tree is so close to the gondola route that it can fall onto the support cable? The suspicion is that sloppiness is the reason.

Austrian Ministry: No trees allowed in the railway gauge

Florian Berger, spokesman for the Austrian Ministry of Transport, explains IPPEN.MEDIA: “Based on the relevant cable car standards, a so-called clearance profile is calculated for each cable car.” Berger continues: “There may not be any buildings or trees in this area and therefore a permanent clearance permit must be obtained for forest areas as part of the cable car approval process.”

In addition, the highest railway authority stipulates as standard that edge trees are inspected by forestry experts at least once a year and after storm events.

Authorities stop the cable car in Tyrol from being put back into operation

A spokesman for Bergbahnen Hochoetz explained to our editorial team on Tuesday that trees are likely to be close enough that they could touch the supporting cable in the event of a fall. He referred to the routine check in the morning. He left the question of when and whether the trees were last checked for stability unanswered until Wednesday evening. There was no storm on Tuesday, nor did it snow heavily, which could otherwise lead to snowfall.

The injured were rescued from the steep slope by helicopter. © Liebl Daniel/Tiroler Tageszeitung/dpa

The police and the responsible public prosecutor's office are investigating negligent bodily harm, and the Ministry of Transport is also examining the case. Press spokesman Berge says: “The highest cable car authority has already requested a detailed assessment of the damage to the current accident.” He also says: “Until then, operations on the cable car will remain suspended.”