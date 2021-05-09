The cause of the fire in the military vehicle during the parade in Kemerovo was a short circuit in the electrical wiring. This was reported by the command of the Kemerovo garrison, Sibinfo reports.

“The driver eliminated the short circuit and, after eliminating the malfunction, took part in a solemn procession,” they said.

The fire of the car at the parade became known earlier on Sunday, May 9. The driver tried to shoot down the flames in the engine compartment with a fire extinguisher, but it turned out to be inoperative. As a result, the fire was extinguished with a rag.