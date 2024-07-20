Juarez City.- The municipal government’s Civil Protection Department has not yet determined the cause of the fire at the Pemex 3 municipal corral.

According to the director of the municipal department, Sergio Rodríguez, they are still working to determine the cause of the accident that occurred last night.

The accident caused damage to about twenty vehicles that were insured in the Pemex 3 Corralón located on Las Granjas Avenue between the Juan Gabriel highway and the Airport bypass.

The municipal official said that these are out-of-use vehicles, but it will not be until Monday that the person in charge of the impound lot will provide details of the affected vehicles.