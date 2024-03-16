Samara Governor Azarov: Syzran Oil Refinery caught fire after a drone attack

The cause of the fire at the Syzran oil refinery was a drone attack. This was announced by the Governor of the Samara Region, Dmitry Azarov, whose comment in connection with the incident is provided by the press service of the regional government in Telegram.

The emergency at the enterprise became known on the morning of March 16. The reasons for the incident were not reported at the time.

According to the governor, the attack resulted in a fire at the oil refinery. According to preliminary data, no one was injured. Azarov also reported an attempt to attack the oil refinery in Novokuibyshevsk and added that it was stopped.

Earlier, Russia’s largest oil refinery, the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery, suspended operations after an attack by Ukrainian drones.