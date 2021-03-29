The explosion in a residential building in Zelenodolsk was caused by equipment malfunction or a gas leak. It is reported by RIA News citing a source in emergency services.

At the same time, according to sources Interfax, an explosion could have occurred due to a violation of the rules for the use of equipment. “Among the reasons for what happened are a gas leak from the system, or a malfunction of the stove, as well as the inattention of residents who fell asleep with the stove turned on,” the source said.

At the moment, 99 residents have been evacuated from the house, three have been hospitalized. At the same time, the woman injured in the explosion is in serious condition.

The explosion took place on March 29 in the evening. As a result, one person died. In a nine-story building, six apartments on the seventh floor and one apartment on the eighth floor collapsed.