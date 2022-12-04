A gas explosion caused an emergency in a residential building in Nizhnevartovsk. This is reported TASS with reference to emergency services.

“According to preliminary data, an explosion of domestic gas occurred in one of the apartments, which led to the collapse of several floors of the house,” the agency quoted its interlocutor as saying.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 4th. According to Izvestia, more than 10 people were injured, two of them are in serious condition. It is known that a total of 25 people were evacuated from the building. Eyewitnesses report that the smell of gas is heard near the scene of the incident.

According to updated information, a partial collapse occurred in two entrances – from the first to the third and from the first to the fourth floors.

Emergency services are on site. The details of what happened are being established.