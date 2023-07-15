ULA: Vulcan Centaur upper stage collapsed due to high pressure and weak welding

The upper stage of a promising American rocket Vulcan Centaur with liquid hydrogen collapsed due to high pressure and weak welds, said United Launch Alliance (ULA) CEO Tory Bruno. About it writes edition of ArsTechnica.

According to him, the tank with liquid hydrogen began to leak around the middle of the tests, after which the fuel, having accumulated within the test bench, caught fire. ULA determined the leak was at the top of the tank.

Bruno added that the section of the tank next to the leak will be reinforced, resulting in the mass of the upper stage (upper stage) of the Vulcan Centaur will increase by 140 kilograms, which will not significantly affect the carrying capacity of the carrier.

How writes SpaceNews, the first rocket launch should take place in the fourth quarter.

In June, the publication ArsTechnica reported that the American Vulcan Centaur rocket, which was being prepared for the first launch and located at the cosmodrome, was partially dismantled.