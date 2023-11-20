TASS named methadone use as the cause of mass poisoning in Astrakhan

Mass drug poisoning in Astrakhan occurred as a result of methadone use. reports about this TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies.

The agency’s source clarified that the people were poisoned as a result of using methadone. The relevant examinations are now being carried out.

Previously, two of the three detained foreigners admitted to selling drugs in Astrakhan. The suspects are believed to have fled the city after the first cases of methadone-related hospitalizations emerged. They were detained upon arrival in the Stavropol Territory and taken to Astrakhan.

Mass methadone poisoning became known on Monday, November 20. 24 people were reported hospitalized, most of them young men and women. According to preliminary data, they all used the drug from the same batch.