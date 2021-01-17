The cause of death of American music producer and sound engineer Phil Spector was the complications associated with the coronavirus. This is reported by TMZ, citing a source.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, Spektor was diagnosed with COVID-19 four weeks ago. The producer was hospitalized, he recovered, but later there was a relapse: there were problems with breathing. Spector was again taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Spector was 81 years old. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, he died on January 16 in a hospital at 6:35 pm local time.

Since 2009, Spector has been serving a prison sentence for the murder of 40-year-old actress and model Lana Clarkson. She died from a pistol shot in her mouth in 2003. The producer’s lawyers argued that the actress committed suicide, as she suffered from depression. However, the testimony of four women who claimed that Spector had threatened them with a gun led the jury to convict them. He was jailed for 19 years.

Phil Spector is considered a legendary figure in the world of music. In particular, he invented the “wall of sound” music technology, a series of techniques for recording and arranging music. Over the years, the producer has worked with Cher and Tina Turner, and his work has influenced the Beach Boys and Bruce Springsteen. It was Spector who prepared for the release of the last album of The Beatles – Let It Be. Between 1961 and 1965, he recorded 20 of the 40 hits of the time. However, from the late 1970s, he locked himself in his home and almost completely stopped his career due to alcohol and drug addiction.