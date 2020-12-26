Died Soviet intelligence officer, former British MI6 officer George Blake. He was 98 years old.

The head of the press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Ivanov said “Russian newspaper”That death came from natural causes. According to him, Blake’s blood pressure rose sharply. The doctors normalized the man’s well-being, but after a while he became worse and died.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the death of the intelligence officer. The corresponding telegram is published on website The Kremlin. The head of state called Blake a brilliant professional and a man of “special vitality and courage.” Putin noted that the colonel made an invaluable contribution to “ensuring strategic parity” and “maintaining peace on the planet.”