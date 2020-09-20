The cause of death of the leading “Russian Lotto” Mikhail Borisov was named coronavirus infection in combination with diabetes mellitus and hypertension. On Sunday, September 20, REN TV reports.

According to the TV channel, Borisov began to feel unwell several days before hospitalization, but did not seek medical help.

As noted by Moskovsky Komsomolets, doctors said that the TV presenter had up to 75 percent of his lungs affected by the time he was admitted to the hospital. It is assumed that he could infect other people who were present with him on the same set.

Earlier it became known that Borisov was called an ambulance several times on the day of his death, but at first he refused to be hospitalized.

Information about the death of 71-year-old Borisov appeared on the evening of September 19. At the same time, the sister of the TV presenter denied these reports, saying that he was just in the hospital. On the morning of September 20, the Shchukin Theater Institute, where Borisov worked, confirmed his death.