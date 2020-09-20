The cause of death of Mikhail Borisov, 71-year-old permanent host of the TV show “Russian Lotto”, was the coronavirus, in addition, he had diabetes mellitus and hypertension. REN.TV…

Earlier, the Boris Shchukin Theater Institute announced the death of Borisov, he passed away on Saturday evening.

It is noted that the artist became ill a few days before his death right during the filming of the next issue of the TV game, he had low blood pressure and shortness of breath. At the same time, Borisov then refused hospitalization.

According to media reports, the TV presenter’s condition began to deteriorate. As the doctors specified, the artist developed a pulmonary embolism, he was connected to a ventilator. However, they failed to save Mikhail Borisov.

Meanwhile, the representative of “Stoloto” said that the draws of the “Russian Lotto” will be temporarily conducted by the co-hosts of the deceased, namely: Irida Khusainova, Inna Voronina and Victoria Panina. Writes about it RT…

As the broadcast management clarified, the frequency of the game’s release and its rules will not change due to the death of Borisov.