Actor Vladimir Chuprikov died at the age of 57 on Saturday, September 19. As his wife Natalya reported on her husband’s page in FacebookThe preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest.

She clarified that the actor died at a dacha in the Ivanovo region. Natalya herself is now in Moscow, in the morning of September 21 she will go to him. The date of the funeral is still being specified.

Vladimir Chuprikov graduated from the studio at the Central Children’s Theater in 1988 and was accepted into the troupe of the RAMT. Vladimir Chuprikov is best known for his work in the series Return of Mukhtar, in the films Love-Carrot-2 and Gagarin. The first in space. “

