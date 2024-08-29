CYoCity of Juarez.- This day the death of Pearl Nayely Dominguez, known as clown “Perlita”, after days of convalescing at the General Hospital of Ciudad Juárez.

Health Jurisdiction II reported that, at the age of 37, he died of autoimmune liver disease and disseminated coagulation, a disease chronic liver disease.

On social media, mainly on their official page Clowns Balin and Perlitadozens of followers mourned the death.

According to those close to her, Nayelí had been working as a clown for approximately 17 years.