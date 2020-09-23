In “new Moscow”, a man killed his mother and committed suicide over the construction of a highway, which, according to the project, should pass through their house. About this on Tuesday, September 22, the TV channel “360” told in the capital’s UK.

Two bodies – mother and son – were found with gunshot wounds earlier that day in a private house in “new Moscow”. It was previously established that a man who was in a depressed state killed his mother, after which he took his own life.

A criminal case was initiated on the murder of two or more persons. As writes REN TV, law enforcement officers are working at the place of death of a man and a woman: they interrogate eyewitnesses of the incident. They have already found the man’s suicide note.

“For our tragedy, I ask you to blame the corrupt officials who changed the direction of the road,” he wrote.

According to the TV channel, the man was afraid of losing his home in recent months and was depressed. The investigation into the criminal case continues, writes the city news agency “Moscow”…