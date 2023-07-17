In the case of the death of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the singer Elvis Presley, new elements arrive that can clarify why the woman suddenly lost her life. The fault would be to be found in the Complications of weight loss surgery which the actress had undergone shortly before. Because of what happened to her, Lisa Marie Presley disappeared.

The daughter of one of the greatest singers of our time has passed away of complications from a bariatric surgery which she underwent years ago. The coroner has established the causes of the death of the 54-year-old woman, which took place on January 12 in Los Angeles.

Elvis Presley’s daughter died of natural causes. The fault is to be identified in an obstruction of the small intestine, as established by the autopsy whose results were published Thursday afternoon by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lisa Marie Presley had some quite common complications after surgery to lose weight. Surgery done when other methods of weight loss have not worked or if a person has a serious medical condition.

The 54-year-old woman died in a hospital in Los Angeles where paramedics had taken her following a 911 call. She was in cardiac arrest. The autopsy report also speaks of stomach pains warned a few hours in advance.

Lisa Marie Presley died from complications of weight loss surgery

The woman was buried on January 22 in Graceland, the house where she had lived as a child, a tourist attraction popular with fans of the king of rock, her father, Elvis Presley.

The singer and actress has left behind her 34-year-old boyfriend, «Daisy Jones & the Six» actor Riley Keough and 15-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.