Close circles of actor Ilya Ustyuzhaninov, who passed away at the age of 40, reported that he died as a result of a massive stroke. This was stated on March 7 by an Izvestia source who is familiar with the situation.

He said that back in 2015, Ustyuzhaninov was diagnosed with stage 3 lymphoma, but then he managed to recover. The source indicated that the information that the actor died after long-term treatment for cancer is not true.

“He actually had stage three lymphoma. But he recovered and was in very solid remission. At the end of 2015, there was literally no lymphoma at all. We checked every year, his tests were excellent,” the source noted.

According to him, in 2015, Ustyuzhaninov’s relatives and friends raised money for his treatment, after which the actor was healthy.

“He suffered a sudden massive stroke. This was very unexpected for us. On Sunday he performed two performances, and on Monday morning he was gone. He died at home from a stroke,” the source emphasized.

He clarified that doctors came to the actor when he was still alive, but they could not save him. Also, those around Ustyuzhaninov noted that he was strong and athletic, rarely even got sick with a cold, so they could not believe in his death.

The actor is survived by his wife and little daughter, who is not yet three years old.

On March 4, the “Chamber Stage” theater in Lobnya, Moscow region, announced the death of Ustyuzhaninov. He died at the age of 41.

Ustyuzhaninov was born in 1984. He served in the “Chamber Stage” in Lobnya, Moscow region, since 2016, where he played in both children’s and adult performances. Among them are “The Snow Queen”, “The Inspector General”, “The Adventures of Pinocchio”, “At the Command of the Pike”. Shortly before his death, the actor played his last small role as a passerby in the play “The Cherry Orchard.” Ustyuzhaninov also acted in films, in particular in the 2023 project “Operation Throne”.