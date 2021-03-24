In Vietnam, the caught fish got out of a basin of water, jumped to the sewer and escaped from being eaten. The video of the incident was published by the Daily Mail.

Filmed on March 18 in Tuyen Quang City, a large fish jumped out of a red basin and ended up on the side of a dry asphalt road. The animal continued to move actively, waving its tail and head, and ended up in the sewer.

“The most spectacular prison break in the world,” joked an eyewitness.

Earlier in social networks, a video in which a turtle rescued a dying fish by throwing it into the water gained popularity. Once in its native environment, the animal woke up and swam away.