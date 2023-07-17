Sunday, July 16, 2023, 9:52 p.m.



The seven cows from the El Rellano ranch have starred this Sunday in the seventh running of the bulls of the Major Festivals of Moratalla. The novelty of the day has been the starting place for the transfer of the cattle by path, from the area of ​​Los Charcos in the early hours of Sunday. The firing of rockets and the flowery target announced the arrival of the cattle in the center of the town; three of the cows got ahead of the rest of the herd and made the first tour, in which there were showy races by the young men. A few minutes later, the cattle made another run in the opposite direction to the usual one until the cows were separated from the tame ones in each of the areas of the fence, where new races were produced again and where the most daring could show off as trimmers.

The party has continued throughout the day with musical parades, concerts and fireworks from the church square.







A waiter makes a cut to one of the cows during the confinement. He passes chest with an improvised cloak.



The eighth and last running of the bulls is scheduled for this Monday, which will take place from six in the afternoon. In the morning, the cattle from the Hermanos Chinchilla ranch will be moved by path from the Casa de Cristo to the corrals of Robles. At half past ten an exhibition of meek people is scheduled on Calle Mayor, followed by a children’s running of the bulls. The parades of the brass bands will set the musical atmosphere until the time of the running of the bulls arrives, in which the unboxing of a bull sponsored by Peña Miuras and the Al-Alimón Bullfighting Association is also planned. Shortly before twelve o’clock at night the fireworks will be fired at the end of the festivities and the hymn to Moratalla will be performed at the local fairgrounds.