In an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, Mahsas said:

I practice my duties in the morning as a professor at the Faculty of Law at Al-Bashir Ibrahimi University in the state of Bordj Bou Arreridj, and in the evening I work as an imam and preacher in mosques. I also used to provide religious lessons to the people of the town periodically, whether inside the mosque or through my personal Facebook page.

The video clip that spread was completely spontaneous, as the live broadcast of Tarawih prayers has been taking place daily since the first days of the blessed month of Ramadan, until this cat appeared and entered the mosque, to climb on my arm and send a message to the whole world that Islam is a religion of tolerance.

Animals also humble themselves before God’s words and the recitation of the Holy Qur’an or prayer. The cat felt that it was time for her to descend from my arm when I finished reading the Qur’anic verse and it was time to kneel down.

Mahsas was honored by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments, where Minister Dr. Youssef Belmehdi received him at the ministry’s headquarters, to congratulate him on the shot that won the admiration of millions around the world.

The Algerian imam referred to the nature of his work as a member of the reading committee in the state of Bordj Bou Arreridj over the past many years, through which he gained many experiences, and became qualified to lead worshipers in various mosques in Algeria.

Mahsas continues his conversation with “Sky News Arabia”, explaining the details of his daily work inside the mosques, which include:

Providing religious lessons and holding Quranic evenings.

Allocating competitions for children and youth in the name of “Burnouts of Faith”.

Holding dedicated lessons to encourage children to persevere in memorizing and refining the Qur’an.

Providing Friday prayer sermons in various mosques permanently.

Transferring all religious lessons and sermons through the live broadcast technology on the “Facebook” website, and interacting with the audience to answer their questions.

The Algerian Sheikh concludes his speech, expressing the overwhelming happiness that fills his heart since the spread of the famous video clip of the Tarawih prayer, as he feels the importance of spreading the values ​​and principles of the Islamic religion around all countries of the world, and also expresses his great enthusiasm for his upcoming visits to other mosques in the state.

The video achieved high viewership rates on social media platforms, in a behavior that many found a clear reflection of the principles of the Islamic religion based on love and tolerance.

International platforms touched on the incident of the cat that jumped on the shoulder of the Algerian imam, who broke his prayer, and embraced it, without removing it, in a scene that received wide interaction.

The British “BBC” network reported on the cat incident, and the American “usatoday” platform reported on the matter, along with other means such as the Singaporean “Street Times”.

In the same vein, the BFM TV channel in France touched on the cat incident, which began to roam communication platforms through the funny video.