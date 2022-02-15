In North Carolina, a girl noticed two kittens always wandering the streets together, never separating from each other. At one point, the girl managed to catch them to take them to safety before a big snowfall began. The two kittens were taken to a local vet soon after, and then to the nearest shelter.

Sarah Kelly, founder of Murphy’s Law Animal Rescue, was contacted for assistance, and the felines arrived at her facility. “As soon as we saw them we immediately fell in love with them. Gus is seven months old and the older of the two, he is very calm and always sits and waits. The other cat is four months old, his name is Spencer and he’s always trying to get out of the cage and get attention, ”Sarah said.

It was clear from the start that the two cats were delighted not to be on the street anymore. “We decided to put them in one crate and it was the best decision,” they said.

Today they have a special friendship, and what they love most is being in company. The two cats quickly got used to living in the home of a woman who took them temporarily, and both were treated for fleas. They never lose sight of each other and always sleep together. Gus is the one who takes the most care of the other, while Spencer always seeks attention and caresses from humans. Given the special bond that exists between the two, from the refuge they hope to find a family for them that can adopt them together: “we will be happy to be able to give them a second chance and a home forever”.