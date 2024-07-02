If all goes according to plan, the Catholic Church will canonize Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager, who would be the first millennial saint, and also the first to be a gamer or video game enthusiast.

This young man, who was born in London, England in 1991, died at the age of 15 due to leukemia. After his birth, his family decided to move to Milan, Italy, where he grew up in the Catholic faith and performed numerous good deeds among the homeless people of the city.

Other tasks he performed included cleaning up trash in his neighborhood and he also worked at his local church, as well as practicing various acts of kindness. This future saint of the Catholic Church was fond of video games, and enjoyed those belonging to series such as Halo, Pokemon and Super Mario Bros.

He also had a PlayStation which he got when he was eight years old. But according to his mother he only played for an hour a week due to her concerns about addiction.

Carlo Acutis was a techie and has been called ‘God’s influencer’ by some, having documented several miracles within the Catholic Church on a website he designed.

However, to be a Catholic saint, it is not only necessary to do good works but to have at least two confirmed miracles. The process of his canonization began in 2012, six years after his death. In 2020, he achieved the first attribution of a miracle.

In this miracle, a Brazilian mother prayed for her son in the name of Acutis; the child suffered from a birth illness that prevented him from eating normally and ended up being cured.

The second miracle was when he supposedly healed a Costa Rican girl from a head injury. This happened after the little girl’s mother visited the grave of Carlos Acutis and prayed there. If all goes well, he will be one of the saints of the Catholic Church in 2025.

