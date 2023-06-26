What role will the Catholic Church in the 2024 presidential?

The question is beginning to be reiterated in political troughs and among potential presidential aspirants.

And it is that although few talk about the subject, the truth is that the weight and influence of the Catholic Church could be decisive in the presidential contest to come.

And it is not for less, if we remember that little more than 80% of Mexicans declare themselves Catholic.

But the real problem for the group in power — the president, his party and his potential successors — is that the Catholic hierarchy has become the most critical social sector of the failed federal government.

Even more so, if the opposition alliance acts intelligently, it would not be ruled out that one more ally would join, which would be precisely the Catholic Church. Of course, unless in the end the hierarchy is not sold to the highest bidder.

For now, the catholics They have been one of the most critical voices of the failed AMLO government. And we saw an example on June 20, when the bells of churches and catholic temples from all over the country rang in memory of the first anniversary of the death of the priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar, assassinated in Cerocahui, Chihuahua.

In addition to the death anniversary, the peculiar protest called by the Bishops’ Conference also became a memorial for all the victims of violence throughout the country; ringing of bells that was a “cry for justice and endorsement of our commitment to build peace.”

Therefore, the Catholic Church invited that “during one minute, each person remember and pray for the victims of violence and for peace”.

But neither is it the first protest against the violence that is experienced throughout the country due to the bad government of Obrador.

On July 3, 2022, Ramón Castro, Bishop of Cuernavaca questioned the presidential failure in the face of violence and crime.

This is what he said: “It will never be lawful or legal for the civil authority to give up its responsibility in matters of security and social peace, for that they have the power and the legitimate use of force. ‘Hugs, not bullets‘ is demagogy and to some extent complicity. Authorities do not fail, fulfill their role, guarantee peace with facts.

“Being realistic, we recognize that today violence is a sign of the times because we perceive it as a constant generalized phenomenon that is characterizing our time and, at the same time, expresses human needs and aspirations that must be addressed,” added the bishop after finishing the called ‘Walk for Peace’. (End of quote)

Days before that declaration, the catholic hierarchy had announced –through a report published by the newspaper Excelsior– that annually, at least 1,400 churches of different religious denominations “recorded theft and damage to their heritage.”

According to him Catholic Multimedia Centerthe organized crime gangs have found in priests, pastors and churches of all country “a new vein” of extortionwhat includes floor charge and fees; in addition to threats and blackmail in exchange of “protection”.

Even, in many regions of the country abound parishes that do not hold the annual patron saint festival, without the permission and collection of the respective fee by the criminal band dominant, depending on the area in question.

All this without the theft of alms, sacred art, musical instruments and even the looting of bronze letters from churches. In other words, all religious denominations and their temples are a powerful source of wealth for criminal gangs.

The curious thing about the case is that the attacks, threats and extortion of priests by the organized crime came to public light just after the crime of two jesuitsoccurred in the Chihuahuan Tarahumara, at the hands of a butcher of the “Sinaloa cartel”.

Crime went around the world and confirmed that In Mexico, the mafias are a parallel and growing powerFaced with the waning power of the state, especially in the four years of the management of Lopez Obrador.

But it is also true that many Catholics do not listen to the call of their leaders religious and they allow themselves to be tricked by a demagogue as AMLO.

And if you doubt it, it is worth remembering that weeks before July 2018, in the Sunday celebration at the Basilica of Guadalupehe Archbishop Primate, Carlos Aguilar Retes speak clear and strong and asked for prudence when casting the vote and not get carried away by surveys.

I said so in the Political Itinerary of June 20, 2018, entitled: “¡The Catholic Church does not support AMLO!”, of which here is a fragment: “The Primate Archbishop, Carlos Aguiar Retes, explained to those attending the Basilica of Guadalupe that in view of the proximity of the presidential elections… “I have to say it; that the surveys are not the ones that decide for us, but (that) we (must) decide with our vote”.

“But perhaps the most important call from the Archbishop Primate was when he asked Mexican Catholics to “take a good look at which candidate helps the most to guarantee these values: life, family, education and religious freedom, fundamental values ​​for growth and development.”

“And facing the electoral process, he said that Catholics “today have the enormous responsibility of electing our rulers, who are going to guide us on that path in the coming years; it is a social responsibility of the Catholic not to abstain from voting; we have to go to the ballot box and choose with full freedom, in secret, seeing the proposal that seeks not only personal benefit, but that of the whole society”.

“In the end he called”to ask María de Gaudalupe for a people in peace; we want a people in development, where the values ​​of the Kingdom of God are expressed, and we collaborate with each other… Let us ask our Mother, that she move us all for this social co-responsibility, with the affection and love that we have for her. So be it!”. (End of quote)

It is clear that not a few Catholic priests and leaders could make a difference in the 2024 presidential election.

However it is worth asking: Will Catholic believers listen to the message of their spiritual leaders?

to time.

